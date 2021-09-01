Piers Morgan’s Outburst Against Meghan Markle Sees Final Decision Made By Ofcom

ITV

Ofcom has reached a decision regarding Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain.

Back in March, Morgan made defamatory comments about the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex, with which he questioned some of the statements she made during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Markle said she had suicidal thoughts while residing in London with the Royal Family, but Morgan said that he ‘didn’t believe her’.

ITV

Morgan was inundated with criticism for his comments, sparking an Ofcom review into the matter.

A total of 57,793 complaints were made about Morgan, including by Markle herself. This was the highest number in Ofcom’s history.

Now, nearly half a year later, Morgan has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Ofcom and said that restricting his views would be a ‘chilling restriction’ of free speech, BBC News reports.

Part of the report read, ‘Ofcom is clear that, consistent with freedom of expression, Mr Morgan was entitled to say he disbelieved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations and to hold and express strong views that rigorously challenged their account.’

The regulatory body insists that its decision was ‘finely balanced’, but that ITV had ‘provided adequate protection to viewers from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide’.

Morgan has since described the decision as a ‘victory for freedom of speech’.

He tweeted today, September 1:

Ofcom’s vindication of me is a resounding victory for freedom of speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios who think we should all be compelled to believe every fork-tongued word they say.

In a column published in the Daily Mail by Morgan, the former Good Morning Britain host asked if he can have his job back in the wake of Ofcom’s report.

