Pinky And The Brain Are Returning, Animaniacs Actor Rob Paulsen Confirms

It’s impossible to quantify what a compliment that is [being asked to return to the show]. Moreover, to be able to do that again, with Maurice, with Tress, with Jess. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and so are Pinky and the Brain.

Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters — and I get why the producers do it, I totally get it — but I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn’t mean that the show’s going to be a hit.

You’ve got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they’re celebrities or not.