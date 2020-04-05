Pinky And The Brain Are Returning, Animaniacs Actor Rob Paulsen Confirms
Get ready for a burst of nostalgia which will take you right back to your childhood Saturday mornings, juice box in hand and all your favourite cartoons lined up and ready to go.
Hulu is now all set to reboot Animaniacs, with Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Jess Harnell (Wakko) and Tress MacNeille (Dot) reprising their roles, 27 years after it all began.
Furthermore, Paulsen also confirmed the iconic double act Pinky and the Brain will be returning to the series, ready to take over the world all over again.
Paulsen told Comicbook:
It’s impossible to quantify what a compliment that is [being asked to return to the show]. Moreover, to be able to do that again, with Maurice, with Tress, with Jess. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and so are Pinky and the Brain.
Moreover is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters — and I get why the producers do it, I totally get it — but I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn’t mean that the show’s going to be a hit.
You’ve got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they’re celebrities or not.
He added:
He [producer Steven Spielberg] sees the fact that Randy and I have been travelling around the country, doing Animaniacs in Concert.
He sees Maurice and I when we’re at a comedy festival, doing ‘Who’s On First’ as Pinky and the Brain or are doing a Q&A with 3,000 people, and he’s asking me, ‘Pinky, are you pondering what I’m pondering?’, and I say, [switches to Pinky voice] ‘I think so, Brain. But me and Pippi Longstocking? What would the children look like? Narf’.
It has been speculated that the rebooted Animaniacs will launch on Hulu in Autumn, however an official date has not yet been announced.
