Pixar Announces New Movie Luca Coming 2021
Pixar have announced a brand new movie, Luca, which is due to arrive in the summer of 2021.
Directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren, this brand new film will introduce a young boy called Luca, following his adventures during an ‘unforgettable summer’.
The film itself is set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, and looks every bit as beautiful and fun as we’ve come to expect from Pixar.
As reported by Variety, Casarosa has made the following statement:
This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship.
Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca.
So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.
Luca is said to be a coming-of-age story, and sees the title character embark on adventures with a new best friend. However, dark secrets from the past begin to emerge, threatening their close bond.
A picture shared on Twitter by Pixar shows two boys leaping off a cliff into blue waters below, both smiling for joy as they plummet through the air.
As of yet, not much is known about this movie, but we can reasonably assume that one of the kids in the picture is Luca himself, and that the other one is his new pal.
As things currently stand, Disney’s theatrical release calendar has a Pixar film animation scheduled for June 18. It’s expected this is the date from which Pixar fans can watch Luca in cinemas.
You can catch Luca in cinemas from 2021.
Topics: Film and TV, Disney, Luca, Pixar
CreditsThe Walt Disney Company and 1 other
The Walt Disney Company
Variety