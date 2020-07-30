Pixar Announces New Movie Luca Coming 2021

This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship.

Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca.

So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.