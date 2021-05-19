Pixar Drops First Trailer For Monsters Inc. Sequel TV Show

Pixar/Disney+

Monsters Inc. fans rejoice! Pixar has dropped the first trailer for its spin-off show, Monsters at Work.

While the 2001 Pixar movie’s prequel Monsters University was undeniably fantastic, I couldn’t help but be a bit disappointed that we didn’t go on to find out what was next for Mike and Sully after they made Monsters Inc. a laugh-friendly space.

However, my disappointment will be no more come July once Monsters at Work drops on Disney+.

The new series will be set six months after the events that unfolded in Monsters Inc., and will see how the power plant runs now it harvests children’s laughter, rather than their screams.

Check out the brand-spanking-new trailer for the upcoming show:

As you can see from the trailer, John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to voice Sully and Mike, while other big names include the likes of Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff and Alanna Ubach – to name a few.

The spin-off series was first announced back in 2017, and was initially set to make its debut last year. However, this was pushed back to this year – likely to be down to the pandemic.

From the looks of Twitter, I’m not the only person who’s excited for the show to air.

One person commented on Pixar’s tweet, ‘It feels like Monsters Inc and The Incredibles are the only Disney things I can be genuinely excited about,’ while someone else said, ‘West and Goodman are back? Sign me up.’

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘It’s good to see that @Pixar has made another TV series based off one of their movies.’

Monsters at Work debuts on Disney+ on July 2.