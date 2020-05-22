unilad
Pixar Welcomes First Gay Main Character In Moving Disney+ Short Film

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 22 May 2020 19:05
Pixar has just revealed its first gay character through Disney+’s SparkShorts series, which sees Greg move in with his boyfriend, Manuel.

The short film touches on a number of issues faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community, as Greg isn’t out to his parents, who are eager to help him with the move.

But, fortunately, a pair of fairy god pets – a fantastically camp cat and dog who ride on a rainbow – are on hand to support Greg through coming out to his parents.

Check out a trailer for Out here:

In a first look for the short we see the fairy god dog swaps bodies with Greg, and Greg is forced to frantically attempt to hide evidence of his relationship with Manuel from a dog’s body – until he releases there really isn’t anything to hide.

Pixar is slowly but surely working its way towards becoming more inclusive, after Lena Waithe voiced cyclops cop Officer Spector, who is in a same-sex relationship in Onward.

While we didn’t see Officer Spector’s girlfriend in the film, she is mentioned – something which prompted several Middle East territories to ban Onwards from theatres.

Sadly, that gives somewhat of an insight as to why perhaps LGBTQ+ characters haven’t featured in more animated films in the past but it’s representation is imperative, as ever.

Disney has previously hinted at same-sex couples, such as casual references of two antelopes bickering in a scene in Zootopia, but here’s to hoping that Out will be a sign of what is to come in the franchise.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney Pixar, Disney+, Gay Characters, LGBT, LGBTQ+, Out, Pixar, SparkShorts

