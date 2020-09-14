Pixar's Onward Coming To Disney+ On October 2nd Pixar

Pixar’s Onward will arrive on Disney+ on October 2.

Advert

Disney’s latest tearjerker received a limited release in cinemas earlier this year, shortly before the current pandemic forced cinemas all across the world to close.

While the reemergence of movie theatres brought the animation back alongside a slew of old classics, in aid of encouraging film-goers to return, it hasn’t enjoyed the widespread joy one usually associates with the empirical studio. Soon, everyone will be able to dive in from the comfort of their homes.

Onward Disney Pixar 2 Pixar

Onward follows Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt), two vastly different teenage elf brothers: the former is shy and unsure of himself as he faces ‘adulthood and its gauntlet of challenges’, the latter is brash, burly and uninhibited.

Advert

Pixar has dabbled in magic before, but its latest outing is a fully-fledged fantasy effort in a world formerly ‘full of wonder’, one eroded by the march of technological innovation. For example, who needs a light spell when you have a bulb?

Pixar

When Ian turns 16, his mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives him a gift from his dad, who died years earlier, in the form of a magical staff that holds the power to bring back their father for one day. When it doesn’t quite work, the two brothers go on an adventure to see him once last time.

In our review, we called it a ‘fantastic film’ which only strengthens the studio’s ‘ridiculous track record for giving its films incredible emotional depth while also keeping them entertaining’.

Onward arrives on Disney+ on October 2.