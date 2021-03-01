Pixar’s Soul Wins Best Animated Film At Golden Globes

Pixar

Pixar’s Soul has won Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes.

Once again, Pixar has proved itself to be a god of the animation realm with Soul, one of the most heart-aching, profound movies to come out of the studio since Inside Out.

It’s always a bit of a David and Goliath war when Disney and Pixar are in the awards season game, and this year wasn’t the one for underdogs – Soul came out on top.

Pixar

In the Best Animated Film category, Soul beat its own studio with Onward, as well as The Croods: A New Age, Over the Moon and Wolfwalkers.

The film follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a jazz teacher and aspiring pianist whose life is upended when he falls through a manhole, separating his soul from his body and putting him on a mission to reunite them alongside 22 (Tina Fey), a cynical spirit stuck in the Great Before.

Pixar

In UNILAD‘s review, we wrote: ‘Surreal, strange, and mind-bogglingly ambitious, Pixar’s latest film Soul is as unpredictable as it is beautiful and ranks among the best films ever produced by the lauded animation studio.’

Explaining how the film came to be, director Pete Docter told us: ‘Well, I guess the concept came from watching my son, who’s now married, and realising that even as a baby he seemed to have a personality that I could track, and thinking to myself, how’s that possible? Where does that come from?’

Pixar

He continued: ‘So I started imagining what happened before we were born; not the man and the woman coming together thing, I knew that, but that sense of who we are and where does personality come from? We then came up with the world that led us to the larger question of: what’s the point of it all? Why send souls down to earth? What are they accomplishing?’

Docter added: ‘In a sense, it then became an argument back and forth between the characters and ourselves about whether life in all its disappointment and suffering is worth it, and if so, what makes it worth it? And that sounds perfect for a kids film, doesn’t it?’