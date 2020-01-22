Pokémon: The First Movie Gets Animated Reboot On Netflix Netflix

Pokémon fans unite: the first (and best) ever feature-length film is getting a reboot on Netflix.

That’s right folks, soon you’ll have the chance to see Pokémon: The First Movie as you’ve never seen it before, a whole 22 years after it was first released.

Titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, the Netflix reboot reverts to its original name and from the looks of the trailer, will follow the path of the first movie pretty closely.

You can check out the trailer for Mewtwo Strikes Back below:

The first ever Pokémon film was made in 1998, and The First Movie explores what happens when scientists genetically create a new Pokémon, Mewtwo. Disclaimer: what happens is not good.

Mewtwo Strikes Back has a similar fate, with the Pokémon – the most powerful in existence – vowing to ‘strike back’ against the scientists who created him after he breaks free in the new trailer.

The film will also follow Ash Ketchum and co.’s journey, which ultimately leads to a conflict with the man-made Pokémon, with the trailer showing Pikachu facing off against him after he growls: ‘Which of you will oppose me first?’

As Ash leaps to his friend’s defence, Mewtwo exclaims: ‘So you do have some fight in you’, leaving us all to wonder what the bloody hell happened. And is Pikachu okay?!

The official synopsis for the reboot reads:

When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature. The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo was intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge…

The animation style is obviously vastly different than the original film’s more traditional, cartoon style, in that it’s all CGI. It also differs from Detective Pikachu, in which the Pokemon look slightly more realistic – but altogether less cute, in my opinion.

The film debuted in Japan last July, but unfortunately hasn’t been available for English-speaking audiences until now.

Not to worry though, because all of that is about to change!

Mewtwo Strikes Back will be available to watch on Netflix on Pokemon Day, February 27.