Polish Reality Show ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ Faces Huge Backlash For Using Blackface To Impersonate Several Artists

twojatwarzbrzmiznajomo/Instagram

A Polish reality TV show had expressed surprise at the backlash it’s received for using blackface.

Your Face Sounds Familiar sees celebrity contestants undergo a transformation to look like the singer of the song they’ve been challenged to impersonate – something not hugely dissimilar to former UK show Stars In Their Eyes.

However, the popular European show has faced backlash for its Polish series after a handful of white celebrities wearing blackface while impersonating another singer.

People took to social media to express their concerns after photos were shared on Your Face Sound Familiar’s Instagram of white people dressed as Black performers such Jason Derulo and Bill Withers, to name a few.

One person wrote, ‘your face sounds familiar still does blackface….2021 na ah [sic]’, as someone else tweeted, ‘your face sounds familiar STILL does blackface ??? god when will they learn.’

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘So we really just gonna ignore that the show Your face sounds familiar does black face?’

Someone else wrote, ‘your face sounds familiar is nothing but bad impersonations and actual blackface among other horrible racial impersonations and also these prosthetics are NASTYYYYYY.’

In the wake of these concerns, Your Face Sounds Familiar has issued a statement to its 69,000 Instagram followers defending its use of blackface.

The TV show wrote, ‘We are very surprised with the number of negative comments regarding to the tv show “Your Face Sounds Familiar”. The Polish edition of the show, seen as exemplary abroad, always tries to show great performances, which strive to be as close to the original as possible.’

The statement continued:

Incredibly important for us, as well as for the artists taking part in the show, is the charity aspect of the programme. “Your Face Sounds Familiar” is an entertainment show, which invites celebrities to try and recreate the image and the performance of famous and distinguished artists, while trying to be as accurate in the depiction as they can.

‘This is an idea known all over the world. The producers and contestants of all previous series of the show, had always one thing in mind – to recreate most accurately (vocally, movement-wise and visually) the big music stars of Polish or foreign origin – which are selected for them randomly,’ it further read.

The show continued to defend its use of blackface as a way of making the celebrities’ performances ‘precise’ while supposedly honouring the original artist.