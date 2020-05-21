Pornhub Issued Legal Warning By Normal People Producers Over 22-Minute Sex Scene Supercut BBC

The producers of Normal People have issued a legal warning to Pornhub after a compilation of sex scenes from the popular series appeared on the website.

The 22-minute supercut reportedly surfaced on the adult site last week, showing some of the intimate scenes between the show’s main characters, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

The team behind the TV show have previously spoken about the importance of making sure the actors felt safe as they filmed the sex scenes, with the executive producer now saying the emergence of this supercut is ‘deeply disrespectful’ to both the actors involved and the wider creative team.

Ed Guiney, executive producer of Normal People and co-founder of Element Pictures, told Variety the team is ‘hugely disappointed’ that excerpts from the series have been used in this way.

He continued:

It’s both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it’s deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team. We have taken appropriate steps to require that the content be removed from the platform with immediate effect.

The 22-minute video has since been removed from Pornhub, with the site’s Vice President, Corey Price, saying Pornhub is ‘fully compliant with the law’. He added: ‘We respect all copyright requests and as soon as we become aware of the existence of these types of videos on our site, we have them removed.’

However, the full video is still available on other sites, with other illegal cuts from Normal People also circulating on the internet.

In total, there were 44 combined minutes of sexual activity or contact on the show, which equates to roughly one episode’s worth in the 10-episode run.

The sex scenes were frequent and real, with the focus always being on the mutual enjoyment and respect of its main characters, making this violation even more distressing for all of those involved.

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name, Normal People tells the story of lovers Marianne – an intelligent, wealthy loner – and Connell – a popular jock from a less well-off background – as they journey into adulthood.

Despite their obvious differences, the pair’s sexual and intellectual connection proves so intense that they are inevitably drawn back together each time they try to break apart – something that is accurately depicted throughout the series in the form of its sex scenes.

If you haven’t already, you can watch Normal People on BBC iPlayer now.