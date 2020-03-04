Pornhub’s First-Ever Documentary Is Available To Stream Now

The film is anchored in the stories of three women: Ronnie Ron, the creator and emcee of Shakedown, a large butch/stud lesbian and former Jehovah’s Witness; Egypt, a single mother, beauty pageant fanatic, and dedicated self-(re)inventor; and Jazmyne, the complicated and sometimes conflicted ‘Queen’ of Shakedown.

We go through the process of their labour with them and record what they do, and how they feel about what they are doing. From a meta-perspective, queer cultural production remains at the fringes of society today. It is largely undocumented, and therefore communities and art forms continuously disappear as stories are forgotten.