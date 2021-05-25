Portal Is Getting A Movie Adaptation, JJ Abrams Confirms

PA Images

JJ Abrams has confirmed a film adaptation of the critically acclaimed Portal is still on the cards.

The Valve Corporation has been responsible for creating some truly unique and incredible games. From the Counter-Strike franchise to the beloved Half-Life titles, Valve has managed to engage fans of a variety of genres.

In recent years, there have been talks about JJ Abrams producing film adaptations of Valve’s properties. While many would love to see the creative work of Abrams, responsible for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Super 8, and many others, some will be surprised by the title he is pursuing for the Valve project.

Abrams told IGN he is still working on a Portal film, saying:

We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.

Many would have thought an adaptation with deeper lore and a wider world, like Half-Life, would be easier to adapt. However, the puzzle platformer that focuses on Aperture Science’s insane AI, GlaDOS, seems to be an ideal choice because of its lack of story.

Abrams noted:

It’s got enormous potential for a lot of reasons, one of which is because of the limited narrative of the game, as ingeniously told as it is, the potential of it is so huge. It’s gonna be super fun.

While he didn’t give any clues as to writers, directors or cast members, many will now be interested in how portal based puzzles can become a film, particularly after Abrams said he is ‘not actively involved’ in a Half-Life movie.