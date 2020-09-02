Possessor Uncut Trailer Looks Like Inception Meets Black Mirror With Gory Ultraviolence NEON

No body is safe: a brand-new trailer has dropped for Possessor Uncut, a horrifying thriller set to blend Inception and Black Mirror into one nightmarish treat.

Initially marketed as simply Possessor, production company and distributor NEON is keen to urge that the version we’ll experience ‘has not been modified from its original version’.

First screened at Sundance Film Festival in January this year, it’s received rave reviews from the handful of critics lucky enough to see it – it currently has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the unnerving trailer for Possessor Uncut below:

It comes from the twisted mind of Brandon Cronenberg, director of Antiviral and son of body-horror legend David Cronenberg.

The official synopsis reads:

Possessor is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Black Mirror’s Andrea Riseborough stars in the film, alongside Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuppence Middleton, and Sean Bean.

Check out the earlier, far grislier teaser trailer (if you’re brave enough):

Slash Film’s Chris Evangelista wrote of the film, ‘Bathed in blood and gore, and unrelentingly aggressive, Brandon Cronenberg‘s Possessor is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It is a singular work – one so ghastly, so unique, and so brutal that it will awe some and disgust others.’

IndieWire‘s David Ehrlich also wrote, ’90 minutes of Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott engaging in ultra-gory psychic warfare over control of the latter’s body is more satisfying than what most of this year’s Best Picture nominees had to offer.’

Possessor Uncut will hit ‘select theatres and drive-ins’ on October 9.