Power Rangers Reboot in Development, Will Be Set in the '90s

Saban Entertainment/20th Century Fox

Go, go Power Rangers: the rangers are coming back with a vengeance in a new movie that will be set in the ‘90s.

The reboot, from End of the F*cking World creator Jonathan Entwistle, will reportedly feature a ‘time travel element’ that will see the characters travel back to the 1990s, unlike the 2017 reboot of the same name.

Power Rangers comes courtesy of Paramount and will be written by Patrick Burleigh, who is known best for his work on Peter Rabbit 2, The Hollywood Reporter claims.

20th Century Fox

The new film is a first for the franchise since being bought by Hasbro last year, in a sale that reportedly saw the toy giant purchase the franchise for a whopping $522 million.

Dean Israelite’s 2017 reboot, developed by Lionsgate, was relatively unsuccessful both critically and commercially, grossing just $147 million worldwide, $85.36 million of which came domestically.

Power Rangers will be one of many films produced by Hasbro and Paramount, after the two companies relaunched the Transformers franchise with Bumblebee.

Despite Power Rangers only being under Hasbro for a short amount of time, chief executive Brian Golden said he’s already pleased with the toyline’s performance in the marketplace.

Saban Entertainment

As per Comicbook, he said:

I’m very pleased with the ratings of the new show. It’s a ratings leader in its time slot. It’s offering a very strong lead out. And Nickelodeon’s been a very good partner and helping us to market the new series. The team has done a great job in producing this transition from Saban to our own studio has been seamless, and I give the team a lot of credit for producing such a high quality show that’s really beloved by kids and improved in a number of ways from the last production. So we’re, obviously, very excited about Power Rangers, not only for this year, nine months, but for 2020 as we’ll have a full year impact. So very good there.

Entwistle is also busy helping develop Netflix original I’m Not Okay With This.

It’s not known when the Power Rangers reboot will land on our screens, but I bet it’ll be worth the wait.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]