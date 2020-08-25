Powerpuff Girls Is Getting A Live-Action Reboot Warner Bros.

A live-action remake of the Powerpuff Girls is coming, and it’s just the news 2020 needed.

Advert

Nineties kids will remember the popular cartoon that saw superpowered sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup regularly save Townsville from evildoers such as Mojo Jojo. Did anyone else have a doll of one of the girls that’s head weighed the same as an actual human, or…?

Fifteen years from when the show ended, the trio will be returning with a live-action remake that’s being planned by Warner Bros. for American network The CW. The CW has broadcast several popular shows including Jane the Virgin, The 100, Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The original Cartoon Network show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005.

Warner Bros

The reboot will see Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as ‘disillusioned twenty-somethings’ who resent having lost their childhood to fighting crime, reported Variety.

Advert

While the Powerpuff Girls has had its own movie, which was released in 2002, and a 2014 reboot of the animated series, this will be the first live-action version of the hit show.

Originally created by Craig McCracken, the new show will be written and produced by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will also produce via Berlanti Productions.

Warner Bros

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

One person wrote:

Live Action Powerpuff GIrls by Diablo Cody…. I actually want this. PPG 2016 was too uncanny similar but not similar enough to the old show to stand on it’s own. This is so different that I’m up for this. Plot kinda sounds like the Power Rangers edgy fan film.

However another Twitter user wasn’t too keen on the live-action’s plot. They said, ‘This makes zero sense if it’s real, since the Powerpuff Girls were frequently shown to be enjoying their childhood just fine, despite crime interrupting it often.’

Advert

A release date for the new show is yet to be announced.