President Trump's Lawyer Denies He Did Anything Wrong In New Borat Movie Amazon Prime/PA

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy W. Giuliani, has been forced to deny any wrongdoing, after a clip from Borat 2 appeared to show him in a rather compromising situation.

The heavily edited clip shows Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter (and claims to be 15, although she’s actually 24) in the film, as she invites Giuliani for a drink in her hotel room, following an ‘interview’.

Advert

Giuliani and Bakalova head up to the hotel room, which happens to be rigged with secret cameras, where the 76-year-old can be seen taking his microphone off before seemingly lying down on the bed and putting his hands inside his trousers.

President Trump's Lawyer Denies He Did Anything Wrong In New Borat Movie Amazon Prime

The pair are then interrupted by Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat, who runs in wearing what appears to be lingerie and shouts, ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you!’

Since the clip was leaked ahead of the film’s release on Amazon Prime tomorrow, October 23, the president’s lawyer has tweeted denying anything untoward.

Advert

President Trump's Lawyer Denies He Did Anything Wrong In New Borat Movie Amazon Prime

‘The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,’ he tweeted.

‘At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.’

Advert

Sorry, this content isn't available right now.

Giuliani went on to claim the release of the clip was ‘an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family’.

He is, of course, referring to claims from Trump’s administration that Biden and his son Hunter were involved in wrongdoing in regards to Ukraine and China, during his time as vice president – something that he has denied.

Earlier in the clip, Cohen and the actress interviewed Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, about Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

As soon as he realised it was a set-up, Giuliani says he phoned the police, and Cohen and the team left without taking their equipment.

Giuliani reported the incident in July this year, telling Page Six, ‘This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.’

He later added, ‘This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away… I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.’

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is set to land on Amazon Prime tomorrow, October 23.

Advert