Pretty Little Liars Is Getting A Reboot

If you’re in need of a healthy dose of teenage drama, romance, mystery and murder then you’re in luck, because a Pretty Little Liars reboot is in the works.

The hit show came to an end in 2017 after seven successful seasons, but it continued to entertain both new and existing fans when it found a new home on Netflix.

Though two spinoffs proved unsuccessful, with Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood (2014) and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019) each lasting just one season, Warner Bros. has decided to revive the series, reportedly with a new story and new characters.

According to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will be spearheaded and written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo on board as executive producers.

Pretty Little Liars is considered a legacy title for Warners, and its success helped to launch the careers of many of its cast members. The series starred Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale, who admitted earlier this year that she would like to be involved in a spinoff if one was created.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hale commented:

I’m so protective of this show. So I feel like when the time comes that they want to do it with a whole new cast, I might have to produce it because I’m way too protective of it.

Warner Bros. TV, whose former division Warner Horizon produced the franchise, declined to comment on the series, so it’s currently unclear if Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King will play a part in the reboot or if any of the original characters will make a comeback. Hopefully more details will be revealed soon!