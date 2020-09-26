Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off Officially Confirmed

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.

Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls – a brand-new set of Little Liars – find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.

In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe – in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.