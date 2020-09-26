Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off Officially Confirmed
The eagerly anticipated Pretty Little Liars spinoff has officially been confirmed, and will be coming soon to HBO Max.
The announcement was made via the official Pretty Little Liars Instagram page, with the tantalizing post promising, ‘New town. New secrets. New Little Liars’.
The show, which we now know is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will bring viewers ‘a new generation of Pretty Little Liars‘, with the post warning, ‘It’s not what you think, b*tches’.
According to the HBO Max synopsis:
Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.
Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls – a brand-new set of Little Liars – find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own.
In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe – in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.
The post also confirmed, as sources previously told the The Hollywood Reporter, that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will be spearheading the show.
Aguirre-Sacasa will co-write the show alongside Lindsay Calhoon Bring. The pair previously worked together on supernatural teen drama, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
As of yet, we don’t know when we’ll be getting this intriguing new spinoff, but the promise of ‘coming soon’ is certainly giving me hope…
