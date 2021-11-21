Primary School Kid Shares Tastebuds Conspiracy Theory In Hilarious Russell Howard Video

@russelhoward/Instagram

Comedian Russell Howard has shared a primary school kid’s conspiracy theory about his tastebuds.

Russell Howard’s ‘Playground Politics’ segment of his Sky show The Russell Howard Hour features the comedian chatting to primary school kids to see what they think about all sorts of topics, often with hilarious results.

The comedian has talked to kids about all sorts of things from their views on politicians (they’re not particularly impressed by Boris Johnson, though one girl thought he was a duck), to their ideas on how to run the country (giving everyone in Britain a cat was suggested), to their understanding of love (one of the kids thought Howard might have met his wife at a ‘train accident’).

Understandably, it’s a very popular segment of his show, in part because not even Howard knows what the kids are going to say next or what crazy ideas they will come up with during their conversations.

This week’s edition of Playground Politics featured a child convinced that their tastebuds are changing ‘every two months’ as part of a conspiracy.

The kid was worried about their tastes changing up to six times a year ‘rather than each year which is the normal amount’.

It turns out this devious conspiracy has managed to achieve the unthinkable, putting a child off having pepperoni on pizza when it used to be their favourite before the latest tastebud change.

As a matter of fact, there may be something to this conspiracy, as our tastebuds do actually change as we age and they get refreshed every two weeks, though it shouldn’t have such a dramatic effect that someone changes their tastes every two months.

According to The Guardian, infants start out with about 30,000 tastebuds in their mouth, which get whittled down over time to about 10,000 once a person has reached adulthood.

Child tastebuds like sweet and fatty foods that provide vital calories at early stages of life and they don’t enjoy bitter tastes, which young tongues can mistake for threatening poisons, which is why so many parents have trouble getting kids to eat their greens.

Maybe there’s something to this conspiracy after all.