Prison Break Named Second-Worst TV Revival Of All Time 20th Television

Prison Break’s fifth season has been named as the second-worst TV revival of all time, according to a new study.

The Fox drama series, starring Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, was once one of the most popular shows on television. First premiering in 2005, its run stretched all the way to 2017 after a one-season revival.

Advert 10

However, unlike the fan reception and positive reviews in the earlier episodes, the fifth series received a more mixed response. After four years, it’s not being treated any kinder.

Prison Break 5 20th Television

Over at Money.co.uk, analysts pulled more than 800,000 tweets from Brits regarding TV reboots and revivals in order to see which ones we like best and hate the most. ‘This allowed us to rank which TV shows got the most love on Twitter after their revival and which may have tarnished their legacies for good,’ the website notes.

Topped only by Paul O’Grady’s Blind Date reboot, which had an abysmal -50% rating, Prison Break‘s fifth season didn’t fare much better at -27%.

Advert 10

Prison Break 5 2 20th Television

On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a Rotten rating of 56%, with the consensus noting: ‘Prison Break recaptures some of its old urgency in its return, but familiar faces and frenetic action aren’t enough to make up for a plot that manages to bore while beggaring belief.’

A sixth season of Prison Break was once said to be in development, until Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell confirmed they wouldn’t be taking part.

In an earlier statement, Miller wrote: ‘I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered because you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… that’s your work.’

Advert 10

Money Reboots list Money.co.uk

Purcell later added: ‘I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that’s it, six isn’t gonna happen, and if it does happen it’s not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I’m loyal to Wentworth.’

Third-worst was Queer Eye‘s reboot with a rating of -7%, surprising considering the generally positive reception around the show.

At the other end of the results, That’s So Raven‘s revival Raven’s Home topped the rankings with a score of 70%, closely followed by Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with 66% and Twin Peaks: The Return with 62%.

Advert 10