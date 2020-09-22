Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell Confirms Season Six Is Happening 20th Television

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell has confirmed that a sixth season is in the works.

Purcell, 50, played Lincoln Burrows in the hugely popular Fox show, which ran for five seasons from 2005 until 2017. While it’s been off the air for three years, the actor has seemingly confirmed a comeback.

In an Instagram post, the Merseyside-born star wrote a fairly cryptic message about an assortment of things – but notably, he straight-up said that season six would happen.

Purcell wrote, ‘Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes. I’m 50…..Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes…..Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not.’

The post has already racked up more than 79,000 likes, with fans naturally excited and surprised at such a casual announcement. One user commented, ‘This dude just casually said Prison Break is happening.’

Another user wrote, ‘I can’t tell if he’s joking about season 6,’ while a third added, ‘SEASON 6 PRISON BREAK ??? AAAA.’

Prison Break 3 20th Television

Back in 2019, it seemed like Prison Break was gone for good when Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said the network had no plans to bring the show back.

He explained, as per Digital Spy, ‘There’s no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable.’

In April this year, Purcell wrote on Instagram that he constantly gets ‘smashed’ with inquiries about whether season six of Prison Break will happen. ‘What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made,’ he wrote.

Noting the impact of the current pandemic, he added:

Now with the horror of this #virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I’m very optimistic with #socialdistancing and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over #coronavirus — corporations such as #netflix are desperate for content.

He also wrote, ‘I won’t comment on pb 6 until it is time. Be safe. Be smart. Be vigilant.’

There’s currently no release date or further details about Prison Break‘s potential sixth season.