Prison Break’s Wentworth Miller Is ‘Officially’ Done With Show

Wentworth Miller has said he is finished with Prison Break and that he no long wants to play straight characters.

Miller has starred as Prison Break’s lead role of Michael Scofield since it first aired in 2006. While it officially ran from 2006 to 2009, a fifth season of the hit show was released in 2017.

In September this year, it was then announced season six of the show will be happening, but Miller has now said he will no longer be playing the role of Michael and therefore won’t be in the next season.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old wrote:

I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). [sic]

He continued, ‘So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.’

Miller also spoke out about the abuse he receives on social media as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but homed in on the fact he also sees the positive and supportive comments he receives from his fans.

Following the news, Miller’s Prison Break co-star and on-screen brother Dominic Purcell commented on the post, ‘It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth.’

Transporter 2 actor AnnaLynne McCord also wrote, ‘I love the beautiful soul that you are. Thank you for taking a stand and being a voice for the voiceless.’ She added that she has ‘so much respect’ for everything that Miller is.