Production Wraps On The Boys Season 2

Billy Butcher will soon return to spank the superhero bastards when they get out of line: production has wrapped on the second season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys.

Based on Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis’ wild comic of the same name, The Boys was already renewed for a second season before the series debuted on the streaming platform.

Dark, distasteful, blood-soaked and absolutely fucking brilliant, the show’s return to the screen was fast-tracked following the success of its initial run. It won’t be long till it’s back: in the meantime, we have a short film about ‘little Homelander’.

With producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and actors like Karl Urban, Elizabeth Shue, and Jack Quaid, Amazon are reaping the benefits of their superhero investment.

The short film gives fans an insight into the backstory of Anthony Starr’s villainous ‘hero’ – naturally, it ends in someone dying.

Quaid, who plays Hughie confirmed production had wrapped on the second season, saying he can’t wait for viewers to ‘see this absolutely BONKERS’ continuation.

💥That’s a season 2 WRAP on Hughie!💥Can’t wait for you guys to see this absolutely BONKERS season of @theboystv. It’s been amazing. Love these fools (and all the other fools not pictured).

Urban, the 47-year-old Dredd actor who plays Butcher, confirmed last week that he’d finished his time on set of the second season, adding that it’ll be ‘on yer telle Mid 2020’.

The series revolves around a group of madcap vigilantes focused on exposing and fighting corrupt superheroes who are worshipped among the public.

It quickly became one of Prime’s most-binged shows in its first two weeks of streaming, maintaining an 83% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (plus a 94% audience rating).

Speaking to ComicBook about the next season, Quaid said ‘no-one is ready’.

The actor explained:

Oh man, no one is ready for season two. It’s just absolutely bonkers. I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say: ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Amazon Prime

Amazon have plenty of material to mine for future seasons; the comicbook ran for 72 issues, not counting additional mini-series.

More guts, more obscenities, more mayhem – let’s hope The Boys’ second season is more diabolical than ever.

