Prue Leith Leaves Great British Bake Off Hosts In Tears After X-Rated Pastry Innuendo

Channel 4

In what has been dubbed by Channel 4 as a ‘prued awakening’, Prue Leith’s comments on The Great British Bake Off left the show’s hosts in tears.

In the latest episode, Dame Leith was seen advising on contestant George’s pastry technique, but her comments on how to properly squeeze the bag caused Paul Hollywood and Little Britain star Matt Lucas, to interrupt her explanation with stifled giggles.

Hollywood could even be seen shedding a tear when questioned by Leith as to why the pair were laughing so hard.

Alamy

In a clip posted to Twitter by British Bake Off, and later shared by Thom James, the user noted how ‘Prue wins innuendo bake-off, from now until the end of time.’

During a discussion about George’s donuts, Leith commented on the squeezing, squirting and resistance of the bag – who knew pastry could be so sensuous?

‘Quite often I need two holes so that I can squirt’, Leith begins, ‘You squeeze the bag, when you meet that little bit of resistance, it usually means it’s full’.

After the camera panned in on both the hosts’ reactions, Lucas noted how they were all ‘just children’ upon being summoned by Leith as to what was so funny.

The post has since amassed over 50,000 views, with users flooding to the tweet in stitches over Leith’s comments. One said: ‘That’s called an innuendough.’

Another wrote:

All credit to George for keeping a perfectly straight face.

A third commented: ‘Reasons I love The Great British Bake Off.’

Despite telling the men to ‘stop this nonsense’, it was only a batter of time until Leith could be seen trying to hide a smirk of amusement at the end.

