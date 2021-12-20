Prue Leith Says She ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ She Made ‘Triggering’ And ‘Damaging’ Comments On Bake Off

Alamy/The Great British Bake Off/YouTube

Prue Leith has responded to backlash she faced over ‘triggering’ and ‘damaging’ comments about weight on Great British Bake Off.

In October, the 81-year-old judge caused a stir for making various ‘toxic’ comments about calorie counting while judging the latest bakes, leading to eating disorder charity Beat complaining to Channel 4.

Advert 10

However, Leith has since responded to criticism by reflecting that she isn’t sure why she says such phrases, and that it’s ‘just an expression of how much [she] love[s] something’.

Alamy

When questioned about the backlash by Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Leith stated:

I don’t know why I say it! It’s just an expression of how much I love something – ‘Oh this is worth every calorie’ – I’ll say.

Advert 10

The British-South African restaurateur came under fire for describing some of the bakes as being ‘worth the calories’, and others, ‘The most fattening bite you could imagine.’

Twitter users subsequently flocked to the platform to condemn the judge’s comments as ‘harmful’, and Tom Quinn, director of Beat’s external affairs, stated that such phrases could be ‘triggering to people with or vulnerable to an eating disorder’.

Quinn advised the channel to ‘be conscious about the way food and exercise is discussed, for instance not mentioning calories or specific weights in order to protect their audience’.

Advert 10

While Leith meant no harm by the comments, she took what the organisation explained on board, The Scottish Sun reports.

‘They say that I mustn’t say it because people then, people who have an eating disorder, feel guilty, feel unhappy, and so they’ll eat more. So perhaps I’ll stop saying it,’ she resolved.