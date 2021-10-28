Prue Leith’s ‘Triggering’ And ‘Damaging’ Comments On Bake Off Hit With Criticism

Alamy/@BritishBakeOff/Twitter

A debate has been sparked as a result of ‘triggering’ and ‘damaging’ comments made by Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

While she may have caused a stir with her hilarious and accidental x-rated innuendo, Dame Leith is no longer considered by all to be a legend in the baking.

The British-South African restaurateur has since been slated for making various ‘toxic’ comments about calorie counting, as she has been judging the latest bakes.

Across multiple episodes of the latest series, Leith has been noted as having made the odd comment on bakes being ‘worth the calories’.

Or, as describing a German biscuit, as ‘the most fattening bite you could imagine’, Hello! reports.

Viewers have since taken to Twitter to call out the judge for the potentially harmful views she could be projecting onto audience members. One said: ‘trying to resist the temptation to scream at my tv screen every time Prue Leith says a bake is “worth every calorie” ughhhh.’

Another said: ‘PLEASE could someone tell Prue that ‘worth every calorie’ is a harmful sentiment that she should really not be making into a catchphrase?’

A third commented: ‘Prue Leith Stop Talking About Fat And Calories Challenge #GBBO.’

Eating disorder charity Beat’s director of external affairs, Tom Quinn, told MailOnline: ‘Mentions of calories can be triggering to people with or vulnerable to an eating disorder. We know from the people we support that equating food with “good” or “bad” moral connotations can lead to feelings of guilt and shame, and can even encourage eating disorder behaviours. So, talk of food being “worth the calories” is very unhelpful.

‘We would strongly encourage Channel 4 to be conscious about the way food and exercise is discussed, for instance not mentioning calories or specific weights, in order to protect their audience,’ he added.