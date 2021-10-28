unilad
Prue Leith’s ‘Triggering’ And ‘Damaging’ Comments On Bake Off Hit With Criticism

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 28 Oct 2021 11:38


A debate has been sparked as a result of ‘triggering’ and ‘damaging’ comments made by Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith. 

While she may have caused a stir with her hilarious and accidental x-rated innuendo, Dame Leith is no longer considered by all to be a legend in the baking.

The British-South African restaurateur has since been slated for making various ‘toxic’ comments about calorie counting, as she has been judging the latest bakes.



Across multiple episodes of the latest series, Leith has been noted as having made the odd comment on bakes being ‘worth the calories’.

Or, as describing a German biscuit, as ‘the most fattening bite you could imagine’, Hello! reports.

Viewers have since taken to Twitter to call out the judge for the potentially harmful views she could be projecting onto audience members. One said: ‘trying to resist the temptation to scream at my tv screen every time Prue Leith says a bake is “worth every calorie” ughhhh.’

Another said: ‘PLEASE could someone tell Prue that ‘worth every calorie’ is a harmful sentiment that she should really not be making into a catchphrase?’

A third commented: ‘Prue Leith Stop Talking About Fat And Calories Challenge #GBBO.’

Eating disorder charity Beat’s director of external affairs, Tom Quinn, told MailOnline: ‘Mentions of calories can be triggering to people with or vulnerable to an eating disorder. We know from the people we support that equating food with “good” or “bad” moral connotations can lead to feelings of guilt and shame, and can even encourage eating disorder behaviours. So, talk of food being “worth the calories” is very unhelpful.

‘We would strongly encourage Channel 4 to be conscious about the way food and exercise is discussed, for instance not mentioning calories or specific weights, in order to protect their audience,’ he added.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this article and would like to speak with someone in confidence, call the BEAT Eating Disorders helpline on 0808 801 0677. Helplines are open 365 days a year from 9am–8pm during the week, and 4pm–8pm on weekends and bank holidays. Alternatively, you can try the one-to-one webchat

Topics: Film and TV, Backlash

Credits

Hello! and 1 other

  1. Hello!

    GBBO's Prue Leith faces backlash for 'triggering' comments

  2. MailOnline

    Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith 'triggers' viewers with eating disorders by saying contestants' cakes are 'worth the calories', charity claims

 