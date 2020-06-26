Psychological Horror About Dementia, Relic, Gets 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

psychological horror about dementia gets 100% on rotten tomatoes 1 IFC Midnight

A new psychological horror about dementia looks set to be the scariest film of the year – at least if its Rotten Tomatoes’ score is anything to go by.

Relic, directed by Natalie Erika James, hasn’t even been released yet – and won’t be until July 10 – but some critics who have had the opportunity to watch it are already describing it as ‘enigmatic, mournful, [and] deeply creepy’.

Basically, it’s everything a horror movie should be, and you’d be remiss if you didn’t give it a watch when it eventually does come out. Except, of course, if you’re like me and can’t watch any horror film without hiding my face behind a cushion.

Give the trailer a watch and see if it’s for you:

Relic tells the story of elderly and widowed Edna (Robyn Nevin) who mysteriously vanishes, prompting her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) to head to their old family home in an attempt to find her.

‘Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna,’ the synopsis reads. The family then become ‘haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family’s home’.

The film has already received a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising it for its ‘slow-burn approach’ that eventually ‘explodes into full-blown horror in a wholly unexpected way’.

relic psychological horror IFC Midnight

‘Relic is not just one of the most terrifying horrors of the year,’ Ian Sandwell wrote for Digital Spy. ‘It’s also one of 2020’s best movies.’ Rafael Motamayor from GameSpot agreed, writing: ‘A bone-chilling movie that will earn a few screams and plenty of tears from audiences.’

Other critics praised the film for its tackling of dementia, with Meagan Navarro concluding for Bloody Disgusting: ‘A bone-chilling and devastating depiction of dementia.’

She continued: ‘What begins as a more straightforward yet psychological approach to haunted house fare explodes into full-blown horror in a wholly unexpected way, and Relic marks one audacious debut.’

Variety’s review, from Jessica Kiang, read:

In many ways the movie’s simplest conceit is its most chilling and gives rise to its most impressively scarifying filmmaking: A house can be a direct metaphor for the mind of its inhabitant.

relic horror film IFC Midnight

Basically, it sounds absolutely terrifying, so if you’re planning on watching it anytime soon, I’d recommend you have plenty of cushions at your disposal.

Relic will be released on Video on Demand in the US on July 10 and is due on UK screens later this year.