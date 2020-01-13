Psychological Thriller Parasite Is First South Korean Film In 91 Years To Compete For Oscars

In 2006 I went to see a retrospective on Kim Ki-young.

I went to the French cinema library to see that and was surprised to see French spectators really liked his films and that made a big impression on me. I got the Palme today in Cannes but I’m not the only Korean director who could receive that award.

There’s a lot of Korean talent that could win the Palme. I would like to do more retrospectives around the world featuring great Korean directors. Maybe today this will help me move forward in this direction. It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about Korean cinema around the world.