QAnon Is Coming To South Park For Hour-Long Vaccination Special

Viacom/PA Images

South Park is set to return for another coronavirus-themed episode next month that will delve into some of the major events of the past two months.

The hour-long special, South ParQ: The Vaccination Special, will particularly focus on the controversial QAnon conspiracy theory.

The official blurb of the episode, which will air on March 10, reads, ‘The citizens of South ParQ are clamouring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.’

The creators of the show revealed the news on Twitter earlier this week, changing the handle to South Parq in honour of the special.

‘We will be herd,’ the creators wrote alongside the announcement.

QAnon-related news has dominated US headlines in recent weeks after a number of its supporters were photographed at the Capitol riots on January 6.

QAnon conspiracists believe a disproven theory that Donald Trump is in a secret war with a clan of elite, Satan-worshipping paedophiles.

PA

They are also extremely suspicious of coronavirus vaccines and have peddled a number of anti-vaccination theories in recent weeks.

South Park aired its first ‘Pandemic Special’ in September 2020, reaching a record total of 4.05 million viewers. In the episode, we saw Randy come to terms with his role in the coronavirus outbreak as the citizens of South Park struggled to contain the virus.

The series, which has been renewed for 26 seasons, is rumoured to be returning for a 24th season later this year. However, we’re still waiting on updates as production has seen setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic.