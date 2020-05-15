unilad
Queer Eye Season 5 Is Coming To Netflix On June 5

by : Emily Brown on : 15 May 2020 11:10
The Fab Five are back and ready to revamp some lives in the new season of Queer Eye, dropping on Netflix on June 5. 

Season five of the beloved series will see Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness take on the city of Philadelphia to do what they do best; change the homes, styles, diets and lives of well-deserving people.

Netflix announced the release date for Queer Eye season five along with some first-look photos from the show, which sees the life and style experts ready and raring to go as they meet their new subjects.

Fans have been quick to express their excitement for the return of the show that was revived in 2018 and has proved so successful it’s already been renewed for season six, Deadline reports.

With Antoni in charge of food and wine, Bobby taking on interior design, Jonathan addressing grooming, Karamo tackling culture and Tan facing fashion, the residents of Philadelphia are sure to be swept up in the Five’s lovable whirlwind of encouragement and confidence.

Sadly they will be without Bruley, their adorable French Bulldog, who passed away in October last year.

Bobby bigged up Queer Eye’s return on Twitter, writing:

Get ready for SEASON 5, the Founding Fathers of Self Love are here to slay. Mark your calendars because June 5th we’ll be taking over Philadelphia for the newest season of @queereyeon @netflix

The new season will consist of 10 new episodes, giving viewers a healthy dose of self-love and inspiration.

Season five of Queer Eye will be available to stream on Netflix from June 5. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Netflix, Queer Eye, Tan France

