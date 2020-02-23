Quentin Tarantino And His Wife Welcome Their First Child
Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child – a baby boy – into the world.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s reps announced the birth in a statement, which read: ‘Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born Feb. 22.’
It comes hot on the heels of the 56-year-old’s award season successes for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the penultimate film in his acclaimed oeuvre.
News of the couple’s baby first emerged in August last year, when his reps announced he would soon become a first-time dad. Currently, no name has been announced for the child (personally, I’m rooting for Cliff or Aldo).
Tarantino met Pick – an Israeli singer and actress who also had a small role in his most recent film – while promoting his 2009 movie Inglorious Basterds. They married in November 2018, after getting engaged the year prior.
The Pulp Fiction maestro has famously said he’ll only make 10 films before retiring – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks his ninth feature, meaning he has one left. But what will it be?
With a new baby in his life, it’s unlikely Tarantino will be sketching his climactic masterpiece anytime soon. However, whenever it does arrive, it’ll be one of modern cinema’s biggest events. Could he finish on Kill Bill 3, for example?
It’s been 15 years since The Bride, aka Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) hit our screens in Kill Bill: Vol 1, with its sequel arriving a year.
While appearing on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM in December last year, Tarantino said of a possible return of The Bride:
Well, I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant… she was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night.
Well, I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to The Bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard.
However, along with the filmmaker’s Star Trek ambitions (which have become less likely by the day), he’s also grown fond of making a horror movie (unsurprising, considering the butt-clenching suspense of the Spahn Ranch sequence in last year’s movie).
According to The Independent, at the press tour Tarantino said:
If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.
I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence. I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t quite realize how good we did it, frankly, until my editor told me. He goes: ‘The Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film… It’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a budget.’
At the 92nd Academy Awards, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took home two Oscars: one for its dazzling production design, the other for Brad Pitt’s sensational supporting performance as stunt double Cliff Booth.
Congratulations Quentin and Daniella!
