Quentin Tarantino And His Wife Welcome Their First Child

Well, I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant… she was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night.

Well, I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to The Bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard.