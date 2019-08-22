Quentin Tarantino Expecting To Become Dad For First Time Aged 56

PA

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting their first child.

The acclaimed filmmaker had apparently always said he was ‘too busy with work’ to have children. It seems the timing couldn’t be better then, as Tarantino has previously suggested his latest film, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, could be his last, so he’ll have all the time in the world for fatherhood.

Then again, he’s also said he wants a ‘terrific horror’ to be his tenth and final movie, so we’ll see how long he’s away from the camera for.

Who knows, perhaps being a dad will soften Tarantino and he’ll back with a heart-warming tale about fatherhood… or perhaps not.

In a statement, a publicist for the couple told the Mirror:

Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.

Daniella and Quentin have been together since 2009, they met while the director was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds.

Daneilla, a singer and model, is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick. The pair got engaged in 2017 and married the following year, just days after Tarantino finished work on Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Since the marriage, the director has been enjoying the most successful opening performance of all his films.

After its US release on July 26, and UK release on August 14, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood has grossed over $181,800,000 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It marks the best opening of Tarantino’s career so far, overtaking 2012’s Django Unchained.

Off a $90 million budget, a worldwide gross of double that in such a short amount of time is pretty good going, especially in a time of big budget action films and franchises. The recently released Hobbs & Shaw, for example, hit the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend, though it’s had longer in cinemas than Tarantino’s latest, as per Variety.

With such a success, it’ll be interesting to see where Tarantino goes next.

The director recently told GQ Australia:

I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.

Then again, when speaking to the Independent during his press tour for Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood, the director said:

If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie. I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.

While his future as filmmaker might be undecided, Tarantino’s future as a dad is a definite. Congrats to the couple!

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood is in cinemas now.

