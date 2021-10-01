Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Has A Foot ‘Fetish’ In His Films

Miramax Films/Alamy

Quentin Tarantino has revealed the reason why so many of his films feature women’s feet and why it’s not that much of a big deal.

Tarantino‘s films are often littered with close-up shots of women’s feet, which has led to him to being subject to criticism.

But the legendary director has revealed that he doesn’t take such disapproval seriously, and also explained why featuring feet in films isn’t such a new concept.



Tarantino believes that he wasn’t the first to begin the fetishisation of feet in films, as in an interview with GQ, he named Luis Buñuel as defining the obsession. ‘There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies,’ he said.

He also noted how both Hitchcock and Sofia Coppola had been ‘accused’ of ‘the person foot fetishism’ too.

Despite the amount of feet that grace Tarantino’s films, from Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill and even Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino said how the feet were ‘for the screen, whereas the novel is richer in backstory and interiority’.



Despite Tarantino’s slight dismissal of the focus of his films on women’s feet, Margot Robbie and Margot Qualley’s feet were referenced by Brad Pitt when he made his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) in 2019, for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the Independent reported.

Qualley had been apprehensive about her feet appearing in the film. According to IndieWire, she told the American film director, ‘Quentin, this is a bad idea. I don’t have good feet.’

Despite controversial opinions surrounding his feet close-ups, Tarantino resolved that it was ‘just good direction’.