unilad
Advert

Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Has A Foot ‘Fetish’ In His Films

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 01 Oct 2021 11:20
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Has A Foot 'Fetish In Films' Miramax Films/Alamy

Quentin Tarantino has revealed the reason why so many of his films feature women’s feet and why it’s not that much of a big deal. 

Tarantino‘s films are often littered with close-up shots of women’s feet, which has led to him to being subject to criticism.

Advert

But the legendary director has revealed that he doesn’t take such disapproval seriously, and also explained why featuring feet in films isn’t such a new concept.

Quentin Tarantino arrives to the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in London, Britain September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Alamy

Tarantino believes that he wasn’t the first to begin the fetishisation of feet in films, as in an interview with GQhe named Luis Buñuel as defining the obsession. ‘There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies,’ he said.

He also noted how both Hitchcock and Sofia Coppola had been ‘accused’ of ‘the person foot fetishism’ too.

Advert

Despite the amount of feet that grace Tarantino’s films, from Pulp Fiction to Kill Bill and even Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino said how the feet were ‘for the screen, whereas the novel is richer in backstory and interiority’.

Grind House - Death Proof Year : 2007 Director : Quentin Tarantino Quentin Tarantino, Kurt Russell Shooting pictureAlamy

Despite Tarantino’s slight dismissal of the focus of his films on women’s feet, Margot Robbie and Margot Qualley’s feet were referenced by Brad Pitt when he made his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) in 2019, for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the Independent reported.

Qualley had been apprehensive about her feet appearing in the film. According to IndieWireshe told the American film director, ‘Quentin, this is a bad idea. I don’t have good feet.’

Advert

Despite controversial opinions surrounding his feet close-ups, Tarantino resolved that it was ‘just good direction’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains
News

Boy Dies From Rare Brain Disease After Playing In Water Fountains

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’
Viral

Iconic Meme Video Removed By YouTube After 14 Years For ‘Violence’

Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims To Have Found New Lead In Hunt For Brian Laundrie
News

Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims To Have Found New Lead In Hunt For Brian Laundrie

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal
Sport

How Roger Federer Made $600 Million From Dropping A $10 Million Deal

Topics: Film and TV, Feet, Now, Quentin Tarantino

Credits

The Independent and 2 others

  1. The Independent

    Quentin Tarantino has explained why he has a ‘fetish’ for women’s feet in his films

  2. GQ

    Quentin Tarantino: ‘There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies’

  3. IndieWire

    Margaret Qualley Explains How She Overcame Her Fear of Quentin Tarantino’s Foot Fetish

 