Quentin Tarantino Hints That He’s Given Up On His 10 Film Rule

Quentin Tarantino may not retire after his tenth film after all, if a recent interview is anything to go by.

The Pulp Fiction director has long said he’ll call it a day after his tenth movie. If you count them all up, it would appear he’s already reached that number, but he sees Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 as one movie, otherwise known as The Whole Bloody Affair.

‘I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,’ he earlier told Bill Maher. However, Tarantino has his sights set on a couple more projects.

Tarantino recently received the lifetime achievement award from Dario Argento at the Rome Film Festival. Speaking to Italian state broadcaster RAI afterwards, as per Variety, he discussed the prospects of taking on Kill Bill Vol. 3 and his desires to make a comedy.

‘Why not?’ he responded when asked if the long-awaited sequel could be his next film, coming after 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ‘But first I want to make a comedy,’ he added.

‘It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing – and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it. I’m looking forward to shooting that [thing] because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language.

‘The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: okay, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.’

If a third Kill Bill actually comes to fruition, it would likely follow the grown-up daughter of Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) as she pursues vengeance against Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo/The Bride for killing her mother in the first movie. ‘When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting,’ she earlier told the young girl.

Earlier speaking to Joe Rogan, Tarantino expressed interest in casting Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman’s daughter, saying it would be ‘f*cking exciting’. However, his next feature film still hasn’t been confirmed.