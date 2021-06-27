Quentin Tarantino Reveals Which Movie He Has Considered Doing A Remake Of
Despite his loyal fanbase, it seems Quentin Tarantino is determined to retire from filmmaking after his 10th film.
Known for his iconic works such as Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds, you’d think a director like Tarantino could carry on making films forever. However, he has other ideas, and would rather leave the industry with his credibility intact, rather than carry on and risk getting worse.
That being said, the director’s not done just yet: he’s currently promoting his novel, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, based on his film of the same name; he’s yet to release his 10th, and possibly final, film; and he’s even considered remaking one of his older movies, too.
Tarantino spoke to Bill Maher earlier this week to promote his new novel, but the pair also got talking about the filmmaker’s career as a whole. ‘You’re too young to quit and you’re at the top of your game,’ Maher said, after Tarantino said his next film would be his last.
‘That’s why I want to quit,’ Tarantino replied. ‘Because I know film history and from here on end, directors do not get better.’
Speaking about his reasons behind the decision, Tarantino added:
I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that.
At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done is not as many as other people but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.
However, Maher suggested that, with his 30 years of experience now under his belt, a remake of his earlier films could be something to consider – Reservoir Dogs in particular.
Tarantino said remaking films was something he’d thought about, as well as his own take on Star Trek and a possible Pulp Fiction sequel as his final outing.
Speaking about his debut, however, Tarantino added: ‘That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing. But actually I have considered doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie. I won’t do it, Internet! But I considered it.’
