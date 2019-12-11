Quentin Tarantino Says Kill Bill 3 Is ‘Definitely On The Cards’

PA/Miramax

Quentin Tarantino has famously said he’ll only make 10 films. With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as his ninth, he only has one spot left – and it looks like it could be saved for one last Kill Bill.

It’s been 15 years since The Bride, aka Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) hit our screens in Kill Bill: Vol 1 (and its sequel a year later).

Bloodily stylish, they’re one of the director’s most beloved properties. Fans should get excited: for Tarantino, The Bride’s story isn’t finished yet.

The first two films follow a former assassin who, after waking up from a coma, goes on the warpath to kill her jealous ex-lover Bill, who tried to kill her.

While appearing on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Tarantino said of a possible return of The Bride:

Well, I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant… she was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night. Well, I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to The Bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard.

However, don’t expect a third volume any time soon. Tarantino has the next three years sketched out: he’s written a stage play and a five-part TV series he’d like to crack on with first. After writing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, ‘I had more stuff in me,’ he said.

There’s also that R-rated Star Trek film he’s long spoken of (although, as the months go on it feels less and less likely, especially with the recent hire of Noah Hawley).

However, don’t worry: another Kill Bill is coming at some point.

The director added:

Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting – I wouldn’t do it for a little bit though… It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards.

Thurman was nominated for a Golden Globe for both performances in the Kill Bill films, which hold 85% and 84% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes respectively.

