unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Quentin Tarantino Says The Social Network Is The Best Film Of The Past Decade

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 May 2020 11:31
Quentin Tarantino Says The Social Network Is The Best Film Of The Past DecadeQuentin Tarantino Says The Social Network Is The Best Film Of The Past DecadePA/Sony Pictures Releasing

Quentin Tarantino has declared The Social Network as ‘hands down’ the best film of the past decade.

Advert

While the 57-year-old is yet to release a full list of his favourite films of the past 10 years, David Fincher’s film – based on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg – is already sitting pretty at number one.

Tarantino, a true cinephile, confirmed his decision when discussing films from the past decade he had enjoyed.

Social networkSocial networkSony Pictures Releasing

Tarantino told French publication Première, ‘The Social Network [is the best film of the past decade] hands down… It is number one because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.’

Advert

He’s not alone in thinking this; here at UNILAD, we also dubbed the 2010 film as the best of the past decade, as did Première

It was nominated for eight Oscars, three of which it won: Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Editing; and Best Original Score.

Sitting in the number two position is Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk from 2017, which Tarantino said he was ‘awed’ by.

DunkirkDunkirkWarner Bros.

Tarantino originally had the World War 2 film as seventh on his list, but after watching it for a third time he bumped it up to second place.

As per Indie Wire, he spoke about the 2017 film, saying:

I had an interesting experience with it the first couple of times. The first time I saw it, I don’t know what I was thinking the first time. I just dealt with the spectacle of it all. I couldn’t deal with anything else but the spectacle of it all. I liked the movie, but the spectacle almost numbed me to the experience.

I don’t think I felt anything emotional. I was awed by it. But I didn’t know what I was awed by. […] It wasn’t until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about. I finally could see through the trees a little bit.

He dubbed Crawl, Doctor Sleep and The Irishman as his favourite films of 2019, The Playlist reported.

Advert
Quentin Tarantino Oscar 2013Quentin Tarantino Oscar 2013PA Images

The Django Unchained director also gave the nod to Mad Max: Fury Road – his favourite film of 2015 – and Midnight in Paris, his favourite film of 2011.

He’s also a fan of David Fincher’s iconic film Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, but, you know, abiding with the film’s number one rule – we can’t talk about that.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, David Fincher, Dunkirk, Now, Premiere, Quentin Tarantino, The Social Network

Credits

Premiere and 1 other

  1. Premiere

    The Social Network is the best film of the 2010s according to Quentin Tarantino

  2. The Playlist

    Quentin Tarantino Says ‘The Social Network’ Is The Best Film Of The Last Decade, “Hands Down”

 