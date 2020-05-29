Quentin Tarantino Says The Social Network Is The Best Film Of The Past Decade
Quentin Tarantino has declared The Social Network as ‘hands down’ the best film of the past decade.
While the 57-year-old is yet to release a full list of his favourite films of the past 10 years, David Fincher’s film – based on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg – is already sitting pretty at number one.
Tarantino, a true cinephile, confirmed his decision when discussing films from the past decade he had enjoyed.
Tarantino told French publication Première, ‘The Social Network [is the best film of the past decade] hands down… It is number one because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.’
He’s not alone in thinking this; here at UNILAD, we also dubbed the 2010 film as the best of the past decade, as did Première.
It was nominated for eight Oscars, three of which it won: Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Editing; and Best Original Score.
Sitting in the number two position is Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk from 2017, which Tarantino said he was ‘awed’ by.
Tarantino originally had the World War 2 film as seventh on his list, but after watching it for a third time he bumped it up to second place.
As per Indie Wire, he spoke about the 2017 film, saying:
I had an interesting experience with it the first couple of times. The first time I saw it, I don’t know what I was thinking the first time. I just dealt with the spectacle of it all. I couldn’t deal with anything else but the spectacle of it all. I liked the movie, but the spectacle almost numbed me to the experience.
I don’t think I felt anything emotional. I was awed by it. But I didn’t know what I was awed by. […] It wasn’t until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about. I finally could see through the trees a little bit.
He dubbed Crawl, Doctor Sleep and The Irishman as his favourite films of 2019, The Playlist reported.
The Django Unchained director also gave the nod to Mad Max: Fury Road – his favourite film of 2015 – and Midnight in Paris, his favourite film of 2011.
He’s also a fan of David Fincher’s iconic film Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, but, you know, abiding with the film’s number one rule – we can’t talk about that.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, David Fincher, Dunkirk, Now, Premiere, Quentin Tarantino, The Social Network