Quentin Tarantino Says The Social Network Is The Best Film Of The Past Decade

I had an interesting experience with it the first couple of times. The first time I saw it, I don’t know what I was thinking the first time. I just dealt with the spectacle of it all. I couldn’t deal with anything else but the spectacle of it all. I liked the movie, but the spectacle almost numbed me to the experience.

I don’t think I felt anything emotional. I was awed by it. But I didn’t know what I was awed by. […] It wasn’t until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about. I finally could see through the trees a little bit.