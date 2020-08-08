Quentin Tarantino's R-Rated Star Trek Movie Involving 1930s Gangsters Is Still In The Works PA Images/Viacom

Of the three different versions of Star Trek in development at Paramount, perhaps the most surprising is Quentin Tarantino’s.

The Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood director is known for his unpredictable, violent films that leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Think: Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds.

So the thought of him coming up with an idea for a Star Trek movie is just a tad surreal, even if he might not be directing the project anymore. Not to worry though, because it’s still in the works.

Quentin Tarantino PA Images

The director worked with The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith to draft an R-rated Star Trek script based on his idea, which a report by Deadline revealed ‘is based on an episode of the classic Star Trek series that takes place largely earthbound in a 1930s gangster setting’. So far, so Tarantino.

The episode in question is likely to be A Piece of the Action, in the second season of Star Trek: The Original Series, which aired in 1968 and saw the Enterprise crew visiting a planet with an Earth-like 1920s gangster culture, according to IndieWire.

That Tarantino’s idea is gangster-related shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to the director’s fans, especially considering he revealed in a 2019 interview that he hoped to bring in some Pulp Fiction elements to his Star Trek creation.

Pulp Fiction Miramax

Speaking to Deadline at the time, the filmmaker described the script as ‘really cool’, saying he ‘really, really liked it’. However, he noted there were ‘some things [he] needed to work on’, adding: ‘I don’t know if I’ll do it or not.’

In a later interview, Tarantino confirmed he had dropped out as director, stating: ‘I think they might make that movie, but I just don’t think I’m going to direct it.’

‘It’s a good idea,’ he continued. ‘They should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut.’

So, although it seems Tarantino won’t be directing a Star Trek movie as many had hoped, his idea is still in development at Paramount. However, it isn’t the only one, with two others also being considered by new film chief Emma Watts.

Star-Trek Paramount Pictures

One of the ideas, being developed by Fargo creator Noah Hawley, has been put on pause for a moment as Watts looks to see what should be a priority. While the other, which seeks to reunite the cast of the reboot made by J.J. Abrams several years ago, looks to be the current favourite.

These decisions will take place over the next few weeks, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Live long and prosper.