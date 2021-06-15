unilad
Racy Batman Scene Cut From Harley Quinn Because ‘Heroes Don’t Do That’

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Jun 2021 11:53
Racy Batman Scene Cut From Harley Quinn Because 'Heroes Don't Do That'DC/HBO Max

Holy selfish lover, Batman! A steamy scene between the caped crusader and Catwoman was cut from Harley Quinn because ‘heroes don’t do that.’ 

Bruce Wayne once said, ‘It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.’ In this case, it’s what the iconic superhero doesn’t do – he may be the hero we need, but he’s not the one women deserve, apparently.

The co-creators of Harley Quinn, a hugely popular cartoon on HBO Max, had originally envisioned a racy scene between Batman and Catwoman. Alas, despite the series featuring hilarious, brutal violence and more adult content, DC kiboshed it because it wasn’t something its roster of icons does.

Batman in Harley Quinn. (HBO Max)HBO Max

Justin Halpern, a co-showrunner on the show alongside Patrick Schumacker, recently spoke to Variety about approaching the DC villain with a different perspective. ‘It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,’ he said.

‘A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like… you can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’ he explained.

Catwoman in Harley Quinn. (HBO Max)HBO Max

DC said ‘heroes don’t do that,’ but urged it wasn’t because they’re selfish lovers. ‘They were like… no, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone,’ Halpern said.

So much for Batman being a cunning linguist. Harvey Dent was right, ‘You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.’

Featured Image Credit: DC/HBO Max

Cameron Frew

Topics: Film and TV, Batman, Harley Quinn

