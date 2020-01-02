Rapper Lexii Alijai Dies Aged 21

Instagram/lexiialijaii

The young, up-and-coming rapper Lexii Alijai, has died at the age of 21.

The music star’s cousin Raeisah Khan took to Facebook to confirm the tragic news, calling the late rapper a ‘real legend’.

Alijai is believed to have died yesterday, January 1.

Another family member also took to Facebook to confirm the heartbreaking news.

In a post, she said:

They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken. the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby… You gained your beautiful wings…

People have taken to Twitter to express their sadness of the news, including fellow singer Kehlani, who posted a series a tweets.

One tweet read:

jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. FUCK [sic]

Alijai was last active on social media on New Year’s Eve, wishing Kehlani’s manager David Ali a happy birthday. She also shared a video on her Instagram page just two days ago.

Ali has since taken to Twitter himself to express his sadness.

He said:

RIP young Lexii heartbroken and I’m so sorry. You was really my people.

It’s currently unclear how the rising rapper died.

Alijai released her debut album Growing Pains in 2017, which featured songs like Love Sucks, I’m Sorry and Back at U. Her most popular song on Spotify is Broken Telephone, which has been streamed almost 250,000 times.

Along with other people people in the music business, fans have taken to Twitter to also express their heartbreak and shock over the 21-year-old’s sudden passing.

One fan said:

Lexii Alijai got me through some of the hardest times in my life and helped me understand that I wasn’t alone in this world. She helped me understand that I shouldn’t settle for anyone or anything. Gone far too soon, may you rest in peace

Another fan tweeted:

I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.