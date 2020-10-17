Ratched Was Netflix's Biggest Original Show Of 2020 Netflix

Ryan Murphy is the gift that keeps on giving – another one of his Netflix Originals has hit the big time.

Murphy is the screenwriter behind hit shows such as American Horror Story (AHS), Hollywood, The Politician and Pose.

While Hollywood also made its debut on Netflix this year, his show Ratched has beaten it to being named the streaming platform’s biggest original show’s season one of 2020.

Netflix broke the news yesterday, October 16, on Twitter by announcing, ‘In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year.’

For those of you who are behind with the times and haven’t heard of Ratched, it’s a show about an asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, played by AHS’s every own Sarah Paulson.

The drama series, based on the character of the same name from 1975 movie One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, follows Nurse Ratched’s story after she arrives northern California in 1947 to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital. Upon starting her new job, she soon discovers that unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

The likes of Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, star alongside Paulson.

ratched sarah paulson Netflix

Following its success, a second season has already been confirmed. Paulson confirmed the news, but said the storyline for season two is still up in the air.

During a recent video press conference, the actor said, ‘Nobody knows anything about season two because Ryan [Murphy], with the number of things he has going on, who’s to know when when that’s all going to begin, and you throw in the pandemic and then we think, well who knows?’

Watch this space.