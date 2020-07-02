Ray Fisher Accuses Justice League Director Joss Whedon Of Being 'Abusive' And 'Unprofessional' PA/Warner Bros/PA

Justice League actor Ray Fisher has accused Joss Whedon of being ‘abusive’ and ‘unprofessional’ on set.

Fisher starred in the 2017 DC Comics film as the superhero Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg, and worked with Whedon after he was brought in during post-production to replace director Zack Snyder.

Whedon, who is known for writing and directing on Marvel’s Avengers films and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, oversaw extensive reshoots, editing and visual effects on Justice League after Snyder stepped down following the death of his 20-year-old daughter.

Ray Fisher Justice League Warner Bros.

Fisher has previously spoken highly of the producer, but this week he took to Twitter to make clear that his opinions had changed.

On Wednesday, July 1, Fisher wrote:

Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.

The actor went on to name Geoff Johns, former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer, and Jon Berg, former Warner Bros. co-president of production, saying they ‘enabled’ Whedon’s behaviour ‘in many ways’.

Fisher did not offer any specific examples of Whedon’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour, or explain the ways in which Johns and Berg allegedly enabled it.

Ray Fisher in Justice League Warner Bros.

He finished his statement with: ‘Accountability>Entertainment’.

His accusations were preceded by a video he shared of himself taken at Comic-Con in 2017, where he appeared on a panel alongside co-star Jason Momoa and commented on Snyder’s replacement.

At the time, he said:

Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.

Fisher made clear he no longer stood by the comments he’d made as he wrote: ‘I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.’

Though Whedon’s main job on Justice League was to complete filming on the movie, he ended up re-writing much of the project and removing characters and storylines, including most of the arc for Fisher’s character Cyborg, ScreenRant reports. Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, though rumoured to never see the light of day, is now reported to be coming to HBO Max in 2021.

Fisher commended Snyder and Justice League writer Chris Terrio earlier this month, writing:

I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!

Speaking to Variety, Berg defended himself and Johns and said it was ‘categorically untrue that [they] enabled any unprofessional behavior’.

He added:

I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyaa,’ which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series.

It’s unclear what sparked Fisher to share his accusations. At the time of writing, July 2, Whedon has not commented on the matter.