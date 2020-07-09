Warner Bros.

The OASIS is calling: Ready Player One is finally getting a sequel.

Ernest Cline’s critically-acclaimed ultra-nostalgic novel is beloved by many around the world, stuffed to the brim of the pages with flowing pop culture references and a wholesome story that swooped gamers off their feet.

It was adapted by Steven Spielberg into a hit movie back in 2018, which brought the great Easter Egg hunt roaring to life. Now, Cline is taking us back to his world with Ready Player Two.

To put into context just how popular the 2011 book was, it spent more than 100 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list, was translated into 37 languages, and made available in a whopping 58 countries.

In a time where Stranger Things and It tapped into an affection for all things ‘80s, Ready Player One is the ultimate time capsule – while it grated some with its relentless listing and evangelical descriptions of games and movies, for some (like myself) it was an escape to all things geeky.

Refresh your memory by watching the incredible trailer for the Ready Player One movie below:

The original story followed Wade Watts, a teenager in 2045, who – like millions across the globe – seeks refuge from the misery of the real world in the OASIS, a virtual reality phenomenon that lets anyone be anyone.

When its creator James Halliday dies, he sets gamers on a quest for the keys to the kingdom. While there’s no plot details for the sequel, one would expect we’ll catch up with Parzival, Art3mis and Aech amid a stream of ‘90s pop culture references.

Ready Player One Warner Bros.

Back in 2017 at a trailer launch event, Cline said of his follow-up: ‘I can’t talk about it too much, but I can tell you there’s no better inspiration for a writer returning to a world they’ve already worked on when they’re seeing Steven Spielberg bringing that world to life.’

Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination – Ready Player Two will be available to buy on November 24, and you can pre-order it now.

