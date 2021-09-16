‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Allegedly Running A Cult According to Ex-Church Members

Bravo/@mary_m_cosby/Instagram

A Real Housewives star in Utah is allegedly running a cult where people are afraid to leave out of fears of being ‘condemned to hell’.

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to explore ‘all the rumours that Mary Cosby is a cult leader’, Whitney Rose earlier revealed.

According to former members of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, Cosby steered its congregation into a cult after her grandmother Rosemary ‘Mama’ Redmon Cosby passed away in 1997. Shortly after, she married her step-grandfather Bishop Robert Cosby, at which point she inherited power in the church.

During an earlier reunion, Cosby was questioned over the rumours, backed up with recordings of her sermons in which she complained about her congregation being ‘stingy and poor’ around her birthday. ‘My church couldn’t possibly take care of me. I’m a God-fearing woman. I would never do that,’ she said.

‘Clearly I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult. Like, come on. I believe in my church. There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault,’ she also told Entertainment Tonight.

However, after the season two trailer showed Salt Lake City community leader Cameron Williams stating it was a cult and alleging Cosby calls herself God, The Daily Beast spoke to former Faith Temple church members, who corroborated the claims.

Cosby’s uncle Ernest Walton described it as an ‘abomination… everything’s coming out into the light now and everything’s coming down’.

‘It’s cultish what they’ve done. It’s the mental manipulation to try to get people to believe that she has power to either take them to heaven or condemn them to hell,’ an anonymous ex-member said.

‘She’s got these people terrified. That woman is the most evil thing that ever walked this Earth. You have no idea, all those smiles and shit – that is not real,’ Abby, a former member, also told the publication.

‘She preaches that she is God on earth. The church has gone to ruin and most everyone has left because Mary has no anointing whatsoever when she preaches. She just screams at her members and mentally abuses them into submission. [She] brainwashes them on the regular, not to mention the utterly flamboyant and hypocritical life she lives,’ Ralph Arnold Jr. said.

Cosby’s lawyer denied the allegations, saying they were ‘extremely offensive and has no basis in reality’, adding, ‘All religious institutions, including the Faith Temple Pentecostal, accept donations from their parishioners; however they don’t force parishioners into poverty to make such contributions.’

