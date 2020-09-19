Reality TV Show To Send Contestant To International Space Station NASA/PA Images

Have you ever fancied going to space, but for some reason or other you just never got round to it?

Maybe you figured you weren’t cut out to be an astronaut, or perhaps the thought of getting all the required qualifications – some form of science or maths degree followed by three years of professional experience followed by NASA’s physical examination – put you off for good.

Either way, for whatever reason, it’s 2020 and you haven’t been to space. That could all be about to change, however, with the launch of a brand new reality show that hopes to send one lucky contestant into space in the next few years.

Space Hero Inc., a US-based production company, has managed to secure a seat on a 2023 mission to the International Space Station following the success of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon mission – a mission that made SpaceX the first private company to get people into orbit.

The reserved seat will go to a contestant chosen through reality TV show Space Hero, which will ‘launch a global search for everyday people from any background who share a deep love for space exploration’.

The selected group of contestants will have to go through extensive training, as well as face challenges testing their physical, mental and emotional strength to find out if they have the qualities needed for an astronaut – so anyone hoping for an easy ride might be disappointed.

It’s believed the culmination of the competition will then be broadcast live around the world, with viewers able to vote for the contestant they want to see in space.

Space Hero will then follow the winner’s take-off and their stay at the International Space Station for 10 days alongside professional astronauts – all while travelling at 17,000mph and orbiting the Earth 16 times a day, of course – before finishing with their return home.

‘We see the world changing in front of our eyes. In times like these we yearn to look up to people for the right reasons, so it’s time to look amongst ourselves to find the heroes that will inspire a bright future,’ Thomas Reemer, Space Hero Inc.’s creator and founding partner, told Deadline.

The trip to space is expected to take place on a SpaceX Dragon rocket, although a launch provider is yet to be officially confirmed, with the production company currently working with Axiom Space – a full-service human spaceflight mission provider – to smooth out the details.

Axiom will be in charge of all aspects of the Space Hero mission, including arranging the trip to the International Space Station and securing the rocket seat. The company will also be training the aspiring astronauts and taking care of insurance coverage.

That’s all still a way off yet though, as the seat isn’t secured for another three years. Not to worry though, as we’ll make sure to keep you up to date with any more reveals.

