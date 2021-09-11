Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey And Why She Embarked On Year Of Health

RebelWilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson has reflected on her weight loss journey over the past year and finding the ‘healthier version’ of herself.

The Pitch Perfect star has spoken about weight loss previously, earlier saying how she ‘literally feels as if she has to physically transform’ in order for people to see her as a serious actor.

While known for the likes of Bridesmaids, The Hustle and 2019’s Isn’t It Romantic, she’s also starred in ‘Shakespeare and Marlowe plays’ – but people tend not to ‘associate [her] with serious acting because they know [her] as Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect‘.

The Australian actor recently appeared on The Weekend Briefing podcast on LiSTNR, where she further discussed her ‘year of health’ and feeling ‘proud’ of what she’d achieved.

‘To me what the year of health was, was just being a healthier version.. it wasn’t about losing a set amount of weight, although I did put a goal original of 75kg so I could have something tangible to work towards. But it’s not about a number or a dress size, or anything like that,’ Wilson explained.

‘It was just about being the healthiest version of me and I dedicated all of 2020 to doing that, and I’m proud of myself. For the first time in my life I’ve lost weight and haven’t yoyoed back and put the weight back on, which is what has happened to me in the past.’

Wilson has consistently attracted praise on social media while sharing her weight loss, whether it’s attending the US Open or posting holiday snaps. ‘Sorry if I annoy some people. I feel really good within myself and like to celebrate the journey,’ she said.