Rebel Wilson Opens Up On Public Obsession Over Her Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has revealed her frustration over the media’s fixation with her weight, admitting she felt she got more ‘international attention’ because of her appearance rather than her actual work.

The Australian actress has written, produced and starred in multiple hit movies over the past decade, but her career has always been accompanied by scrutiny over her weight, with tabloids and paparazzi often speculating over her appearance.

Now, in a new interview, Wilson has said she’s tired of receiving attention for her looks and wants people to focus more on her impressive resume.

‘In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight,’ Wilson told Australia’s Daily Telegraph, referring to the attention that surrounded pictures of her significant weight loss in 2020.

She continued to explain that she felt that the media and the public were fixated on her weight even before she began losing it, adding ‘when I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me.’

Yet while clearly frustrated with the focus on her appearance, Wilson added that she understood why people were so interested, saying that in the past she too had paid more attention to celebrities who publically struggled with their weight.

‘People are so obsessed with it. But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues, and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that,’ she said.

The actor went on to say that she was ‘proud’ of the fact that she’d managed to maintain her recent weight loss, putting her success down to a ‘whole lifestyle approach’ that helped her cope with ’emotional eating.’

Wilson is currently filming an adaptation of the play The Almond and The Seahorse, having most recently appeared in the 2019 version of Cats.