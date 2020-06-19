Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid ‘A Lot Of Money’ To Be Bigger By Hollywood Executives

It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.

So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.

There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.