Rebel Wilson Says She Was Paid ‘A Lot Of Money’ To Be Bigger By Hollywood Executives
Actor Rebel Wilson has claimed she was paid ‘a lot of money’ by Hollywood executives to stay at a larger size.
Wilson shot to fame as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, which saw her make plenty of jokes about her weight. However, as she entered her forties, she decided it was time to focus on her health and wellbeing.
Having enlisted the help of personal trainer Jono Castano, Wilson – who is originally from Sydney – has slimmed down notably, documenting her intense workout regime on Instagram.
Wilson’s American acting agency were reportedly keen to snap Wilson up, as there were very few actors working at the time who looked like her.
Speaking with The Sun while promoting Amazon Prime’s LOL: Last One Laughing, Wilson revealed that she had earmarked turning 40 as her ‘year of health’ and that she would just ‘concentrate on the health benefits’.
She explained:
It’s not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It’s more than that, it’s about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.
So now I’m just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, and on the nutrition side like it’s, it’s cool I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested.
There’s no real simple answer to it. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy.
On January 2, Wilson opened up about her plans to embrace a healthier lifestyle, making the following announcement to her 7.9 million Instagram followers:
Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!
Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?
Working determinedly alongside Castano, Wilson has fully embraced her newly active lifestyle, documenting various impressive looking workouts on her Instagram.
In a typical week, Wilson’s gym routine will include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo, as well as a much-needed rest day.
Hosted by Wilson, LOL: Last One Laughing is a six-part series that sees 10 Australian comedians locked up together in an apartment for six hours while being under strict orders not to laugh.
Those who crack will be kicked out sharpish by Wilson, with the last comic standing taking home a grand prize of $100,000.
You can catch LOL: Last One Laughing on Prime Video from June 18.
Topics: Film and TV, Hollywood, Jono Castano, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia, Now, Pitch Perfect, rebel wilson