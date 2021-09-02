Red Notice Trailer Sees Ryan Reynolds, The Rock And Gal Gadot In Netflix Action Thriller

Netflix

The trailer for action thriller Red Notice is finally here, with an all-star cast boasting Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Red Notice sees FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson) on a mission to bring in two large-scale criminals. However, his valiant pursuit of justice sees him becoming entangled with two rival thieves mid-heist, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and ‘The Bishop’ (Gadot).

The trailer sees Johnson strike up a deal with a characteristically witty Reynolds, who agrees to assist the agent in tracking down The Bishop if he will also help him get out of a fix in turn.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

As per the official Netflix synopsis:

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

The original intention had been to release Red Notice in cinemas, however Netflix bought the movie from Universal back in 2019, marking the platform’s most expensive cinematic offering so far.

With a reported budget of approximately $200 million, as per Variety, Red Notice is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper) and is produced by Hiram Garcia, Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Picture Co. and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc.

Red Notice will premiere on Netflix on November 12.

