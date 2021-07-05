unilad
Reddit Discusses The Scariest Film People Have Ever Seen And The Internet Is Divided

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Jul 2021 11:21
What makes a movie scary is subjective in many ways, and what terrifies one person may not necessarily spook the person whose hand they’re squeezing.

For instance, I cannot even think about the Paranormal Activity movies without shuddering, while knowing full well many hardcore horror buffs find them to be a little slow-paced and uneventful.

A recent Reddit thread has perfectly illustrated this, with Reddit user u/First_Phobia asking people ‘what is hands down the scariest movie you have ever seen?’ The answers here have brought up all sorts of nightmarish scenes I thought I’d long since buried in my subconscious.

The Blair Witch Project (Artisan Entertainment)Artisan Entertainment

A good number of posters reported The Blair Witch Project as being their scariest watch, recalling the ‘mix of creepiness and overall feeling of dread’ the simple yet chillingly authentic premise evoked.

Other big contenders included The Descent, the original Pet Sematary, Sinister and – of course – the notoriously harrowing Hereditary. The list goes on and on, and it’s fascinating to see the moments that stay with people, sometimes many years later.

One person revealed:

I saw the American remake of The Ring when I was 13 years old and it has stuck with me my entire life.

I’m almost 31 and I still have an irrational fear of Samara crawling out of my TV at night. I have no idea why that movie has stuck with me in my core as the most scary movie to me but here we are.

Another wrote:

Alien. In the 2nd grade, my best friend and I were going through his dad’s VHS tapes and decided to watch it. I had nightmares for years. The xenomorph makes a rare appearance in my dreams to this day.

Hereditary 2018 Charlie (A24)A24

Interestingly, not all films on the thread were strictly horror, with the likes of E.T. and All Dogs Go To Heaven having left some Redditors sleeping with the lights on.

You can check out the full thread here

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Film and TV, Reddit

